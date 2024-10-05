Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $289.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.