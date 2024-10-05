Zacks Research Comments on Amcor plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Amcor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Amcor by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

