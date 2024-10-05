Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $409.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

