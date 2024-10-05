Zacks Research Weighs in on Meritage Homes Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.93. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $21.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $198.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

