Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

About Zadar Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.