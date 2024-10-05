ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 311,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

ZK International Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

