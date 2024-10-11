744 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,811.19 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,753.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,759.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

