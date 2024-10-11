7,524 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

