A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.02. 1,192,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $323.86. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

