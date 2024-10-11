Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 38 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $494.08 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.