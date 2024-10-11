Advocate Group LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,463,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 744,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $398.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

