Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $283.52. 194,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,172. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.74. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

