Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$77.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$52.80 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$45.96 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

