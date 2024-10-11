Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

