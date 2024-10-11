Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

ATD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$74.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$72.36 and a 1 year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0621562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

