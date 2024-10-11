Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

