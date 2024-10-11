AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 155,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $168.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.