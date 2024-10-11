Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $131.92

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.74 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

