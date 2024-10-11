Analysts Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price at $337.92

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Corpay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPAY

Corpay Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day moving average of $290.45. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $339.93.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.