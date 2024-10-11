Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $9.45

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $4,635,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

