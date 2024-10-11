Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.28.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
