Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $141.28

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

