Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $126.00

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock worth $2,731,150. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 117.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

