Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

RVLV stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $33,735,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 351,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

