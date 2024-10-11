Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $51.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,308.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,126.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,882 shares of company stock worth $2,570,471. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

