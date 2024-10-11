Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $51.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.08.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
