Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $51.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,308.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,126.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,882 shares of company stock worth $2,570,471. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.