Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $149.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.