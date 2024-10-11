Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $21.19 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

