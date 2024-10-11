Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $136.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.