ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Critical Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and ASAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and ASAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A ASAP $130.00 million 0.00 -$5.23 million ($1.03) N/A

ASAP has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats ASAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

