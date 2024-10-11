Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $61.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4,814,848 shares.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALAB. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $332,000.
Astera Labs Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.