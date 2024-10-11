Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $61.16. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Astera Labs shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 4,814,848 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALAB. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,780,601.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,780,601.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $332,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

