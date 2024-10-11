Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as low as C$0.80. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

