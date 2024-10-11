AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $40.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $40.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $38.96. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2026 earnings at $42.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $57.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $196.56 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,182.33.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3,008.96. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 208.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

