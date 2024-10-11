Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,562,182. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $433.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

