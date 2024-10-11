B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $18,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 413,745 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

