B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $31,000 in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zapata Computing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

Shares of ZPTA opened at $0.24 on Friday. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Zapata Computing Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

