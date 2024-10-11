B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 27,964 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,964 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $17.02 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

