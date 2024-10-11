B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

