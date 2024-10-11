B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.58. 4,097,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,749,500. The company has a market cap of $487.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

