B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 543 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $732.97. 1,237,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,346. The firm has a market cap of $315.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $733.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.35.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

