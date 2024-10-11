BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.67. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 58,501 shares traded.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

