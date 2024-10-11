Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.35 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.