Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.