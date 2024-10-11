BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

