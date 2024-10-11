Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Bilibili by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.