Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 745.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

