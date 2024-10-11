Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $20.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL opened at $20.96 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.