boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.79 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31.08 ($0.41). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 31.72 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,052,438 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.79. The stock has a market cap of £402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -288.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

