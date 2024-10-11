Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $32,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $159.91 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $169.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

