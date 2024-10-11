Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

