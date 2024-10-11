Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at $410,116.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 78,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $541.83 million, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 1.23. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

