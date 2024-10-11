Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,283,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $641.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.